Piers Morgan highlighted a double standard in the media Friday after BBC Two aired a cartoon of the “Good Morning Britain” anchor kissing President Trump’s butt.

The cartoon appeared Friday during a comedy segment called “The Mash Report,” in which British comedian Rachel Parris lampooned Mr. Morgan’s interview with Mr. Trump last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ms. Parris pointed to the vulgar cartoon in explaining the difference between “hard-hitting journalism” and a “celebrity puff piece.”

Mr. Morgan tweeted a screenshot of the image four times Friday afternoon in an attempt to stoke outrage at BBC Two.

“The Streisand Effect is where someone tries to hide something but it gets widely shared,” he wrote. “I want everyone to see exactly what the BBC did & share it.”

“If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @theresa_may - all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn’t just apply to pay - should it?” he asked.

Hi Rachel, I’m curious: given the current gender equality debate at the BBC, would you use this repulsive imagery & ‘petite rectum’ wording to talk about a female president and/or female journalist?

If not, why is it acceptable to do it to men? https://t.co/MwhmWS0VMi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage.

Why the double standard? pic.twitter.com/xcdxpEJD3E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

I’m sure you are but if it depicted 2 high profile women you would lead the outrage. https://t.co/Op5mO6qB94 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

I’m not embarrassed - I’m highlighting the BBC’s shocking hypocrisy. https://t.co/Pyu7fjboIr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Would you be so gleeful if the BBC had done it to two high profile women or two high profile gay men? https://t.co/bqQxxWnY39 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Sure, but if was two famous women being depicted that way you would be screaming blue murder about it. https://t.co/Aktgzdj0Uc

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Ms. Parris has yet to respond to Mr. Morgan’s tweets.