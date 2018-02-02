Piers Morgan highlighted a double standard in the media Friday after BBC Two aired a cartoon of the “Good Morning Britain” anchor kissing President Trump’s butt.
The cartoon appeared Friday during a comedy segment called “The Mash Report,” in which British comedian Rachel Parris lampooned Mr. Morgan’s interview with Mr. Trump last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Ms. Parris pointed to the vulgar cartoon in explaining the difference between “hard-hitting journalism” and a “celebrity puff piece.”
Mr. Morgan tweeted a screenshot of the image four times Friday afternoon in an attempt to stoke outrage at BBC Two.
“The Streisand Effect is where someone tries to hide something but it gets widely shared,” he wrote. “I want everyone to see exactly what the BBC did & share it.”
“If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @theresa_may - all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn’t just apply to pay - should it?” he asked.
Ms. Parris has yet to respond to Mr. Morgan’s tweets.