She is a popular Tennessee Republican. Rep. Diane Black, a staunch social and fiscal conservative, also happens to be running for governor of the state. Her campaign reports that she has raised more money than any other candidate, Republican or Democrat, accruing $1.75 million in the past five months, the funds arriving from every county.

Mrs. Black also has a timely cause on her mind.

She has produced a new TV spot simply title “Patriotic” which will air during the official Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday. The lawmaker was prompted to produce the ad following the NFL’s rejection of an AMVETS message urging Super Bowl attendees to stand for the national anthem.

Mrs. Black has her own message.

“The Eagles from Philadelphia and the Patriots from Boston. Two patriotic names. It’s too bad that the league doesn’t respect the patriotism of our national anthem. All year, players refused to stand for the anthem, and the league refused to accept an ad from the American Veterans urging everyone to please stand,” she says during the 30-second spot.

“But they can’t stop you and me. So tonight, wherever you are watching this game, please stand for ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and join me in standing up for veterans,” Mrs. Black advises in her message.

Last week, the NFL rejected the AMVETS spot — which also suggested viewers stand during the anthem — deeming the veteran’s organization’s message a “political” statement.

“Freedom of speech works both ways,” Marion Polk, national commander of the group, said in a response letter to the NFL. “We respect the rights of those who choose to protest as these rights are precisely what our members have fought — and in many cases died — for. But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible and totally beyond the pale.”