Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday there is likely a case against Rep. Devin Nunes for obstructing justice.

“I think there is probably a credible case involving Nunes as well. Not just in what we know publicly, but in conversations that no doubt took place between him and the White House, which evidently was involved in drafting that three-and-a-half page memo,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Nunes, a California Republican who chairs the House intelligence committee, wrote a memo, based on intelligence he viewed that alleges abusive practices within the justice system in order to obtain warrants on Trump campaign aides. The committee voted to release the document on Monday, but President Trump has the final word on whether it will be released. He has until Monday to make a decision.

Mr. Nunes is also accused of making changes to the memo after it was approved by the committee, but before giving it to the White House counsel’s office.

Mr. Blumethal said he believes that Republicans are pushing this memo because special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is closing in on the president, and this will bring the credibility of the case into question. Mr. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling of the 2016 presidential election and whether Mr. Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government.

“The investigative vice is tightening around Donald Trump,” the senator explained.

But Mr. Blumenthal warned that these actions by House Republicans will have long-term consequences.

“I think there will be a backlash between this breach of protocol and norms that are so vital to the country,” he said.