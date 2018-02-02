The release of a declassified memo on FBI surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign prompted calls Friday for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein to explain his involvement to Congress, or even to resign.

The memo from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee shows that at least one of the questionable surveillance warrant applications was signed by Mr. Rosenstein, who already has had a difficult relationship with President Trump. The memo said information supporting the application was obtained from a partisan anti-Trump dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican, said Mr. Rosenstein will likely have to appear before Congress to explain his actions regarding the FISA warrants for members of the Trump campaign.

“I think Rosentstein is going to have to come to the Congress and explain his roll in extending it,” the lawmaker said on Fox News. “I mean, did he go back and review it and was satisfied, or he just extended? And is he going to be able to justify this as a proper use of FISA?”

Asked by reporters Friday whether he has confidence in Mr. Rosenstein, the president said dismissively, “You figure that one out.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended his second-ranking official, saying Mr. Rosenstein represents “the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department.”

The conservative Tea Party Patriots Action said it will pay for a television ad airing Monday that calls on Mr. Rosenstein to “do his job or resign.”

The ad calls him “a weak careerist at the Justice Department — protecting liberal Obama holdovers and the Deep State, instead of following the rule of law,” according to a transcript released by the group.