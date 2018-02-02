The head of the Republican National Committee said Friday the top priority for Democrats has been to doing everything in their power to obstruct President Trump and further polarize American politics.

“They hate this president more than they love this country,” RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said at the group’s winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. McDaniel, a Trump loyalist who took over the RNC a year ago, touted the passage of the GOP’s tax overhaul, the administration’s rollback of regulations and the strength of the national economy as proof that Mr. Trump is delivering on his promise to make “America Great Again.”

Democrats, meanwhile, showed their true colors this week at the State of the Union when they toss aside decorum in effort to project their dislike for the president, she said.

“Their hatred was on full display when congressional Democrats sat on their hands during the president’s unifying speech,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “They refused to stand when the president of the United States walked into the room, when he talked about the American flag, the national anthem, or lowering African-American unemployment.

“They refused to stand for a 12-year-old boy who puts flags on the graves of our veterans,” she said.