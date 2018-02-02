NEW YORK (AP) - A security guard at the Sept. 11 Memorial has been arrested on charges he helped move over 25 illegal firearms into Manhattan.

The guard, Maquan Moore, was held without bail after an appearance in Manhattan federal court Friday.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Moore and Morris Wilson introduced scores of firearms including assault-style weapons into a neighborhood near a school.

He says it could have had catastrophic consequences. Moore’s lawyer declined comment.

The 29-year-old Moore, of Manhattan, was charged with conspiracy, firearms trafficking and other charges. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

The 32-year-old Wilson, of Orlando, Florida, faces similar charges. If convicted, his maximum penalty would be 20 years. His lawyer also declined comment after Wilson was detained prior to a Tuesday bail hearing.