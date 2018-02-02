ATLANTA (AP) - The state of Georgia has agreed to no longer put voters on the “inactive” list when they fail to confirm their new addresses after moving within the same county.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia said in a news release Friday that it had reached a settlement with Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

The ACLU says the state should have been automatically updating the addresses of voters who move within the same county, instead of declaring the voters “inactive” if they forgot to mail back a letter to confirm their new address.

Inactive voters are eligible to vote but are removed from the rolls if they don’t vote any time during the next two federal election cycles.

Kemp says the settlement ensures that the state’s voter rolls are “up-to-date and preventing voter fraud.”