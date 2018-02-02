RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Republican Party says Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has no authority to name a new state elections board because a lower court still must review a Supreme Court ruling favoring him.

The state GOP wrote Cooper on Thursday cautioning him against action because there’s no current law letting him appoint board members following last week’s decision by justices.

A Supreme Court majority ruled the Republican-controlled legislature prevented Cooper from performing his duties by requiring half of a combined elections and ethics board include GOP-recommended appointees. Republican attorney Thomas Stark told Cooper the party’s previous board nominations also are now withdrawn.

Cooper’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to speed the process finalizing their decision. Cooper says a board is needed soon because candidate filing begins Feb. 12.