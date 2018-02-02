SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Condolences and remembrances poured in for Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., who died Friday at age 80.

Huntsman was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., a company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products. He was also the father of Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia and former Utah governor, presidential candidate and ambassador to China and Singapore.

Some responses to his passing:

___

Mitt Romney, former Republican presidential candidate:

“With Jon Huntsman’s passing, we lose a Lion of Utah. Jon raised an extraordinary family, built one of America’s most prominent corporations, and contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to heal the sick, provide relief to the injured, and bring hope to future generations. From providing care and employment to people in earthquake-ravaged Armenia to building libraries of learning here at home, Jon was relentlessly devoted to helping others. Jon Huntsman’s greatest legacy will be as a healer of men. In founding and personally guiding the Huntsman Cancer Center, he opened the path to cures that have extended life for thousands and may someday defeat cancer for millions.”

___

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch:

“Jon Huntsman Sr. was a committed public servant, a visionary businessman, and perhaps the greatest philanthropist our state has ever known. He was also a trusted confidante and a dear friend. Utah has lost a lion today. Elaine and I send all our love to the Huntsman family at this difficult time.”

____

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert:

“Jon was not only a champion of business and philanthropy, but also a tremendous champion of our state. His loyalty to Utah was remarkable. He loved his family and was fiercely loyal to them. You would be hard-pressed to find someone with a more closely knit family than the Huntsmans. …A visionary man with a strong personality, Jon was not afraid to wade into the issues of the day. That drive was personified in his battle against cancer. Not only did he fight his own personal battle, but through the establishment of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, he gave his vast resources to help others wage a battle against cancer as well.”

____

First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

“We honor Jon as a cherished husband, father and friend, esteemed as a leader for his exceptional capacity, commitment, philanthropy and service throughout the world. We express our love to Karen, to their children and family. Jon’s legacy of faithful leadership, generosity and goodness stands as a beacon for the entire Huntsman family and many others throughout the world.”

___

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee:

“From humble beginnings to hard-earned professional success, Jon Huntsman Sr. exemplified the American Dream. He touched thousands through his philanthropic work, including founding Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute, and consistently looked for ways to serve his fellow man. He was a great American, and his legacy will be felt for years to come. My heart goes out to his family at home and abroad.”

___

University of Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill:

“Jon has been an incredible friend and contributor to the University and community at large for many years. His philanthropy seemed to know no bounds. I have personally known Jon for more than 40 years and consider him a close friend. I will miss him greatly. I am overwhelmed by his passing and this is a sad day for all of us_and there are many_whose lives he touched. He was a good man who made the world a better place.”