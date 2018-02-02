SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A nonprofit civil rights group advocating for religious freedom in the military is accusing leaders of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri of promoting a prayer breakfast in violation of military regulations.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation says in a letter Thursday to Brig. Gen. John J. Nichols that it has been contacted by 23 people from the base near Sedalia. The letter says they fear retaliation if they complain about the written promotion of the Feb. 13 prayer breakfast.

The foundation calls it an “unconstitutional personal endorsement of a religious event” and says that by having the names of Whiteman leaders on the promotion, the implication is that attendance is mandatory.

A phone message on Friday seeking comment from Whiteman was not immediately returned.