RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board has approved two grants totaling $930,000 for projects in Richmond and the Tri-Cities region.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports $500,000 will toward translating Virginia Commonwealth University research into a faster and cheaper drug manufacturing method at a former chemical plant in Petersburg. VCU’s program already has a $60 million backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The remaining $430,000 will go toward developing a pilot apprenticeship program to train students in “mechatronics,” a high-tech industrial maintenance practice combined with several engineering disciplines, in Prince George and Greensville counties.

The Feb. 13 grant adoptions by Virginia GO follow the organization denying the projects funding in December. Refined proposals included in the second round of grant awards last week offered increased financial and local government support.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.