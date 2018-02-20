The feuding hosts of “The Apprentice” are at it again.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to criticize President Trump for, the former bodybuilder-actor said, supporting the “swamp” culture of Washington the real-estate tycoon had vowed to drain.

Mr. Schwarzenegger was referring to Mr. Trump comments earlier in the day on gerrymandering — something that “The Terminator” has long had in his cross-sights.

Mr. Trump had told the Pennsylvania Republican Party to take to the U.S. Supreme Court an anti-gerrymandering decision Monday by the state’s high court that imposed a new legislative map. The state court imposed more “natural” districts with fewer sliver-like lines that both parties use to draw favorable districts, but those lines likely will let the Democrats pick up two or three of the state’s seats in the U.S. House.

“Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new “pushed” Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Your Original was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!” the president tweeted Tuesday morning.

That prompted Mr. Schwarzenegger to be back.

The former governor quote-tweeted Mr. Trump and replied “If you really want to drain the swamp, you don’t do it by defending gerrymandering, which allows politicians to rig the system by picking their voters.”

According to Mr. Schwarzenegger, whose anti-gerrymandering crusade has become his top post-gubernatorial cause, letting lawmakers draw maps “ensures that 97% of Congress gets re-elected despite having an approval rating worse than Herpes.”

