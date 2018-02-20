JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - An attempt to reinstate Missouri’s top education official after she was fired has failed in court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan on Tuesday said he wouldn’t undo the ouster of former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

A Springfield teacher had filed the lawsuit and accused the State Board of Education of violating open meeting laws during private discussions leading up to Vandeven’s firing. Vandeven was ousted in December after Gov. Eric Greitens stacked the education board with his appointees in an attempt to remove her.

Teacher Laurie Sullivan had argued that open meetings law violations would invalidate Vandeven’s firing.

But the judge ruled the board didn’t violate open meetings laws.

