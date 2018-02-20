The Trump administration said Tuesday it wants to let insurers sell “short-term” insurance policies that last up to year, expanding the range of cheaper options for people left behind by Obamacare while dealing a potential blow to the 2010 law’s markets.

The plans wouldn’t have to comply with parts of the Affordable Care Act that require robust coverage or prevent insurers from charging sicker patients more than healthy ones. Under then-President Barack Obama, consumers could hold onto short-term plans for only three months.

President Trump’s Health and Human Services Department said that model was too restrictive, since affordable options have “all but disappeared” for several million people who buy insurance on their own but don’t qualify for taxpayer assistance, or haven’t found coverage through a job or alternate program.

“We’ve got 28 million people still not insured. I think of those as the forgotten men and women of the Affordable Care Act, where that program has not been able to deliver affordable options for them,” HHS Secretary Health Secretary Alex M. Azar II said.

Obamacare’s defenders blasted the move, saying it would open the door to “junk plans” and siphon healthy people from the program’s web-based exchanges. Sick people who need robust coverage would remain in the exchanges and be forced to pay more, they warned, while taxpayers would have to shell out more for premium subsidies that rise with those rates.

“Rather than offer more damaging rules and regulations that only hurt millions of American families, the administration should finally get in the business of working with both parties in Congress to improve our health care system,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.

The main insurers’ lobby also sounded the alarm.

“While we are reviewing the proposed rule to understand its impact on the people we serve, we remain concerned that expanded use of short-term policies could further fragment the individual market, which would lead to higher premiums for many consumers, particularly those with pre-existing conditions,” said Kristine Grow, spokeswoman for America’s Health Insurance Plans.

Yet HHS said short-term plans offer a critical lifeline for people who are in between jobs, leaving school or don’t like their current policy, as Mr. Trump directs agencies to loosen up Obamacare’s strictures and broaden choices in the insurance markets.

“We believe this can be a meaningful option and alternative to Affordable Care Act plans for the right individuals,” Mr. Azar said.

Officials said the agency will decide whether consumers can renew the short-term plans during the comment period on the proposal, which Mr. Azar hopes to finalize by late spring.

Mr. Obama’s signature overhaul ushered in a series of major chances to the individual insurance market. It required insurers to cover a slate of “essential health benefits” and mandated Americans to hold insurance or pay a tax, hoping to even out insurers’ financial risk when sicker people — who could no longer be denied — swept into the markets.

And it offered federal subsidies to low- and moderate-income consumers who might struggle to afford their monthly premiums.

Yet the program fell short of enrollment targets in the early rounds, leading to a sicker and pricier customer base. Insurers fled the program or raised rates, prompting millions of unsubsidized customers to complain they were being forced to buy expensive plans they couldn’t afford or went beyond their needs.

Mr. Trump still wants to repeal and replace Obamacare by block-granting health dollars to the states. The GOP repealed the “individual mandate” to hold coverage in its tax-cut bill, yet deadlocked over more sweeping reforms, forcing the White House to find ways to reshape the program on its own.

Tuesday’s action was the long-awaited sequel to Mr. Trump’s decision to let people who work similar trades to band together and buy “association” plans, which don’t comport with Obamacare’s strictures, across state lines.

HHS officials estimated that 100,000 to 200,000 people might shift out of the Obamacare exchanges and into short-term insurance in 2019, under the proposed framework.

It’s unclear how many people who lack current coverage will opt for short-term duration insurance instead of Obamacare-compliant plans, though the administration said they drafted the proposal with them in mind.

HHS said people who opt for the skimpy plans would face a fine on their tax returns next year, since repeal of the individual mandate doesn’t take effect until 2019. Mr. Azar said he isn’t aware of any effort to expand a slate of exemptions from the mandate for the current year, though he couldn’t rule it out.

The new proposal would effectively restore the duration of short-term plans to pre-Obama levels, though critics of the proposal fear the administration is reversing hard-won progress, and that consumers won’t realize they are accepting skimpier coverage.

“Americans purchasing these shoddy, misleading short-term Trumpcare plans will be one diagnosis away from disaster, discovering they have been paying for coverage that may not cover basic care such as cancer treatment, preventative care or maternity care,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s cynical action will drive up premiums for Americans with pre-existing conditions whose lives depend on quality affordable care.”

