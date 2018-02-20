President Trump said Tuesday that the Republican tax plan and push to fix DACA are giving them the edge in the latest polling.

“Republicans are now leading the Generic Poll, perhaps because of the popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away. Actually, they want to raise you taxes, substantially. Also, they want to do nothing on DACA, R’s want to fix!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll from last week showed Republicans with a 1 point lead in the generic congressional ballot test, with 39 percent favoring the Republican candidate in their district, verses 38 percent who favor the Democratic candidate. The poll also found 23 percent were undecided.

It was not clear whether Mr. Trump was referencing this exact poll, but it’s one of the few that show Republicans in the lead. The Real Clear Politics generic congressional ballot test shows a nearly 7 point lead for Democrats.

The president accused Democrats of stonewalling on DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — while arguing that Republicans want to fix it. The deadline to pass a deal before current protections expire is March 5. Congress has failed to reach an immigration proposal at this time.

Republicans are now leading the Generic Poll, perhaps because of the popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away. Actually, they want to raise you taxes, substantially. Also, they want to do nothing on DACA, R’s want to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.