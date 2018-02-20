President Trump slammed the Obama administration’s foreign policy failures in a tweet on Tuesday.
“Thank you to @foxandfriends for the great timeline on all of the failures the Obama Administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more. We are now starting to win again!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
The president was referring to the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which has been part of Ukraine since 1954. The Obama administration imposed new sanctions on Russia at the time, but the line of attack is a familiar one for Mr. Trump, who has accused the administration of being weak on this issue.
The Russians also intervened in the Syrian civil war in 2015 on behalf of the Assad regime, despite reports the government was using chemical weapons on its people. Former President Barack Obama promised in 2013 that use of chemical weapons would be a “red line” for the U.S., but he failed to follow through on his words.
