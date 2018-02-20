Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway on Monday urged the National Rifle Association to move its upcoming annual convention elsewhere in light of last week’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Mr. Caraway, who represents District 4 on the Dallas City Council, told reporters Monday that the NRA would be “met with opposition” if it continues with its annual meeting of members event, scheduled for May 3-6 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

“There will be marches and demonstrations should they come to Dallas,” Mr. Caraway said, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

“It is time to put the heat on the NRA and demand that they work with elected officials in our country to establish gun laws that protect our children and keep our communities safe,” he said.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said the NRA is coming to Dallas whether Mr. Caraway likes it or not.

“No politician anywhere can tell the NRA not to come to their city,” Mr. Arulanandam told WFAA. “We are already there. Dallas, like every American city and community, is populated by NRA members. Our members work in fire stations and police departments. They save lives in local hospitals and own businesses in communities urban and rural throughout this country.”

“They’re constitutionally protected to be in the convention center,” District 13 council member Jennifer Staubach Gates told the station. “It’s a public building. We can’t be in the business to censor who uses that building.”

A spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Mike Rawlings told the Associated Press that Mr. Caraway is entitled to his opinion, but a contract was signed in 2012 allowing the NRA to use the city’s convention center.

