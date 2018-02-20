Ichiba Ramen, a New York City restaurant, has settled Department of Justice claims that it refused to hire a worker on the basis of his ethnic origin.

The Asian restaurant in the city’s Union Square neighborhood was accused of refusing to hire a server because he is not Korean or Japanese, the Justice Department said. The Immigration and Nationality Act prohibits small businesses from discriminating against individuals because of national origin.

Under the settlement, Ichiba Ramen will pay a fine, undergo training on the INA’s anti-discrimination provision and post notices informing workers of their rights. The restraint also paid $1,760 in back pay to compensate the affected applicant.

“Today’s settlement should serve as a reminder to small employers that hiring discrimination based on national origin violates the INA’s anti-discrimination provision, and the Justice Department is committed to holding employers accountable for such violations,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section brought the charges against Ichiba Ramen.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.