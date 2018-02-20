TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday praised students pushing for gun control measures and called for a review of school shooting protocols in the state.

Murphy, a Democrat, said at a news conference alongside members of his Cabinet and legislative leaders that his administration will review a mandate that schools prepare for shootings with the goal of improving safety after last week’s fatal shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Nearly one week has passed since 17 innocent lives were taken during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Murphy said. “Enough is enough.

Murphy spoke as a group of students who survived the Florida school shooting began a 400-mile (644-kilometer) trip to their state’s capital, Tallahassee, to pressure lawmakers on gun control legislation. Similar student events are expected in New Jersey.

Murphy said “kids are showing us the way.”

“God love them, man, because our generation ain’t getting it done,” he said.

The mandate Murphy mentioned on Tuesday referred to a 2007 attorney general directive that called for every law enforcement agency to maintain policies on a range of security issues, including on active-shooter responses.

New Jersey state police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said officers who have responsibility for about 100 school districts in the state will begin a community policing effort by regularly visiting schools.

Murphy also reiterated promises to sign legislation vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie, including a high-caliber ammunition ban, and to create a multistate coalition against gun violence.

The 17 people killed in the Florida shooting included students and teachers. The teenage killer’s lawyer has said he is sad, mournful and remorseful and has called him “a broken human being.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.