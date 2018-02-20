House Republicans head into the 2018 midterms with a record-breaking fundraising total, topping their previous best from the 2016 cycle.

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $10.1 million in the first month of the year — $3.6 million higher than their previous record in January of an election year. They also beat their 2016 total for available funds with $50.6 million cash on hand, $15.9 million more than at this point in 2016 cycle, their previous best.

“Our first month of fundraising in the election year began just how the off year ended — with another broken record. The impressive start to the new year provides the NRCC with a great foundation to work from as we continue to do all that is necessary to maintain Republican control of the House,” NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers, Ohio Republican, said.

The NRCC, the fundraising arm of House Republicans, is $26.4 million ahead in fundraising compared to this point in 2016, and $17.9 million more than their best cycle to date. Overall for the 2018 cycle, Republicans have a whopping $95.1 million at the start of the year.

House Republicans are playing more defense than their Senate counterparts. Cook Political Report currently has 21 House seats marked as “tossup.” Of those seats, 18 are currently held by Republicans, and three are held by Democrats.

Real Clear Politics generic congressional ballot test has Democrats favored by 6.9 points, but Republicans have closed what was previously a double-digit gap in the past few months.

