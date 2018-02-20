Rep. Devin Nunes is trying to determine the breadth and reach of the unverified Russia-Trump dossier inside the U.S. government, especially among senior leaders in the Barack Obama administration during the 2016 election.

The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a letter on Tuesday that is being sent to as many as two dozen senior leaders in the Trump and Obama administuatrions.

The California Republican is asking 10 questions to gauge who received the dossier information and what they did with it.

The dossier, funded by Hilary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic Party and written by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, was circulated by pay master Fusion GPS during the 2016 campaign.

Mr. Steele, relying on Kremlin sources, made a series of felony charges against Mr. Trump and his aides. None to date has been confirmed publicly.

The letter’s recipients are redacted. But it is assumed they are going to leading Obama officials, such as former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

One question asks, “When and how did you first become aware of any of the information contained in the Steele dossier?”

And, “Was President Obama briefed on any information contained in the dossier prior to Jan. 5, 2017.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey personally briefed Mr. Trump on the dossier on Jan. 6.

Mr. Nunes has been conducting a parallel investigation in the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

He has revealed that the Democrats paid for the dossier and that the FBI used it to obtain a year’s worth of wiretap warrants on Trump volunteer Carter Page. The FBI cited the dossier to federal judges while at the same time saying it remained unverified.

Mr. Nunes also discovered through persistent document requests to the FBI that the bureau authorized payments to Mr. Steele to continue investigating Mr. Trump as president-elect and possibly as president. But it fired him after he went to the press in October 2016 to disclose his FBI collaboration.

And Mr. Nunes discovered that Mr. Steele lied to the FBI when he denied being the source for a Yahoo News story. Based on his denial, the FBI used the story as collaboration for the dossier in wiretap warrant applications––four times over nearly a year. Mr. Steele admitted in a London court filing that he was in indeed the Yahoo source.

