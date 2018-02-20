Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey compared insufficient gun control in America to Jim Crow racial segregation Tuesday.

Miss Winfrey, who has been the object of many solicitations to run for president in 2020 as a Democrat, said in a tweet that she was joining George and Amal Clooney in donating $500,000 to the “March for Our Lives.”

The march, being organized by liberal groups and students at the Florida high school hit by a shooting massacre last week, is aimed at Washington and state capitals next month and demands stricter gun control.

Just like the civil-rights movement, Miss Winfrey said.

“These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard,” she wrote.

Miss Winfrey’s speech at last month’s Golden Globe awards on the “#MeToo moment” was widely interpreted as, among other things, a swipe at President Trump. Numerous liberal intellectuals and politicians instantly said she’d be the ideal Democrat to take on another celebrity TV host who had never previously held office.

Miss Winfrey herself has been non-committal, sometimes dropping hints that she’s considering running, but never directly saying that she will.

