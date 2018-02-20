Peter Wang, a JROTC cadet who was killed in last week’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is reportedly being admitted posthumously to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The 15-year-old, who according to friends and family dreamed of one day attending the prestigious military academy, would have been in the class of 2025, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Capt. Shahin Uddin will present Peter’s family with a letter of admission and honorarium tokens Tuesday in Coral Springs, local West Point alumni Chad Maxey told the Sun-Sentinel.

The JROTC cadet reportedly died in his uniform Wednesday while trying to usher fellow classmates to safety as accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, rampaged at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, allegedly killing 17 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

A White House petition demanding that Peter receive a full honors military burial had reached 60,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

His memorial service is being held Tuesday at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs, where the U.S. Army will present the Medal of Heroism to his family, according to The Daily Beast.

