President Trump on Tuesday bashed a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, saying he has never met her.

The woman, Rachel Crooks, who is currently running for a state legislature seat in Ohio, said that Mr. Trump kissed her on the mouth in 2005 when she was working for a company located inside Trump Tower. She said the incident occurred outside her office.

The president took to Twitter to deny the allegations.

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security……” Mr. Trumptweeted.

“….cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative,” he added.

Mr. Trump has been accused by several women of making unwanted advances and has denied them all.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.