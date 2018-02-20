Rae Carruth, a former Carolina Panthers wide receiver who was found guilty of conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend in 1999, recently wrote a letter to the victim’s mother to apologize and say he would like custody of his son, now 18, upon his release from prison.

Carruth is scheduled to be released from prison in October after serving almost 17 years. He was originally sentenced to 18 to 24 years in 2001.

Carruth was found guilty of hiring two men to attempt to kill Cherica Adams, Carruth’s girlfriend at the time, in a drive-by shooting. Adams died from the shooting a month later, after her son Chancellor Lee Adams was born prematurely.

Carruth’s letter addresses Cherica Adam’s mother, Saundra, but was sent to a local television station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son,” Carruth said. “I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”

Chancellor Lee Adams has cerebral palsy as a result of his injurious, early birth. He was raised by Saundra Adams, who told the Charlotte Observer Monday she would not give Carruth custody.

“I should be raising my son. His mother should be raising her son. Ms. Adams should not be doing this and I want that responsibility back,” Carruth said. “I feel like he might not ever have his mother in his life but he could still have me and I could still make a difference, and I don’t think that’s anyone’s responsibility when I’m still here.”

