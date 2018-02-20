Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a lawyer Tuesday with making false statements to FBI agents in the investigation into Russian election meddling.

Alex Van Der Zwaan is alleged to have lied about his last interaction with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.

Mr. Van Der Zwaan told investigators his last communication with Mr. Gates was in mid-August 2016 and that was an “innocuous text message,” according to court documents. But Mr. Mueller alleges the two spoke in September 2016 regarding a report by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice on the trial of Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister.

He is also accused of lying about the failure to produce emails sought by the Special Counsel’s Office, including an exchange between him and and an unknown individual.

Mr. Van Der Zwaan has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

