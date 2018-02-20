A Florida state representative has apparently fired an aide who emailed a reporter a claim that two survivors of a South Florida school shooting were actors.
Republican Rep. Shawn Harrison tweeted a comment that he didn’t agree with the “insensitive and inappropriate comments” made by aide Benjamin Kelly. Kelly later tweeted that he’d been terminated and said it was a mistake to make the claim in an email to Tampa Bay Times reporter Alex Leary.
Leary tweeted about the email he received from Kelly. It had a screenshot of two Marjory Stoneman Douglas students being interviewed on television and said the students were actors.
Harrison said in his tweet that Kelly acted without his knowledge.
