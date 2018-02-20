WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is rejecting two challenges by guns rights groups to California laws regulating firearms’ sales.
The action Tuesday came less than a week after a gunman in Florida killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
The justices did not comment in leaving in place two rulings by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In one case, the appeals court upheld California’s $19 fee for sales and transfers of guns. In the other, the court said California could require people to wait 10 days to buy a gun, even if they already owned one and their background check was completed sooner.
Justice Clarence Thomas issued a 14-page dissent in the background check case.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.