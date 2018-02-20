Rep. Tim Ryan said Tuesday there is “no question” the National Rifle Association has prevented change on gun laws in Congress.

“Seventy to 80 percent of NRA members support universal background checks. So why can’t we make some headway on that?” Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said on CNN.

“If we articulate the other side of that, like these young kids are doing, I think we can maybe make some headway, but they’ve got to apply the political pressure to move the Congress, which is clearly beholden to the NRA at this point,” he said.

Some of the high school students from the Florida shooting have banded together to pressure lawmakers to change gun laws. One student at last week’s protest at a nearby high school held a sign claiming the NRA was a “terrorist organization.”

Several bipartisan proposals are already floating around Capitol Hill, and students hope that the renewed spotlight will create some change.

Seventeen people died in Florida last Wednesday when a gunmen opened fire at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, reportedly had mental issues including depression and had recently lost his adoptive mother to pneumonia. He was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

