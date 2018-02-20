SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah high school students are planning to march on the Utah Capitol in support of gun control.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the event planned for March 24 takes a cue from students marching on the Florida state capital after surviving a school shooting that killed 17 people as part of a national campaign called March For Our Lives.

More than a dozen students from Utah high schools who connected online after the Florida shooting met to plan the march on Monday. They’re calling for steps like a ban on assault-style weapons, an expansion of background checks and other restrictions on gun ownership as well as more study of gun deaths.

Brighton High School senior Isaac Reese says news of school shootings are becoming sadly routine for his generation, but teens should never have to become desensitized to them.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.