MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

Gun control supporters rallied outside the Statehouse in Montpelier on Tuesday before many headed inside to lobby lawmakers on the issue.

Vermont has long been considered to have some of the most lax gun control laws in the country. Over the years numerous efforts to add gun laws have failed.

But on Friday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he was open to discussing what he called gun safety measures as part of a broader discussion of ways to prevent violence. Scott made the comments after state police arrested a 19-year-old Poultney man and charged him with planning a shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School.

