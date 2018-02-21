Rep. Adam B. Schiff expects the Democratic memo concerning alleged abuses in the federal surveillance system will be released this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported late Tuesday.

“We are negotiating with the FBI, and I think we are almost done,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said at an event in San Francisco.

Mr. Schiff is a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. The committee previously voted to release a Republican memo that alleged FBI agents used an unverified dossier, funded by the Democratic National Committee, to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Democrats said this was misleading and drafted their own detailed memo to disprove Republicans’ claims. Although the committee voted to release it, the White House refused after the FBI voiced concerns about the revelation of sources and methods.

Mr. Schiff said Democrats have made the recommended changes, some of which he thinks should have been publicly released, but said it will still show the misleading facts in the Republican draft.

“But there will be more than enough that will be released to the public that will show that the FBI was acting in good faith, that it had a good case to make, and probable cause to make,” he said.

FBI officials also advised Republicans not to release their memo as well, but the White House released that document over their objections.

