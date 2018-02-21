ALBANY, N.Y. — A Republican congresswoman from upstate New York says “many” people who commit mass murder are Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney made the comment Wednesday on Talk 1300 Radio during a discussion about calls for stricter gun control since last week’s deadly Florida high school shooting. She says she finds it “interesting” that “so many” of the people who commit mass murders “end up being Democrats.”
Democratic state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is opposing Tenney this fall and calls her comments “disgusting” and “toxic.”
Tenney later released a statement saying her comments were in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crimes.
Tenney was first elected in 2016. Her district covers a large swath of central New York including the cities of Binghamton, Utica and Rome.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.