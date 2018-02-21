Rep. Diane Black, hoping to stand out in a crowded field for Tennessee governor, released a comprehensive blueprint Wednesday for tackling the opioids crisis, saying her training as a licensed nurse gives her a unique perspective into a problem that is ravaging communities.

The plan from Ms. Black, a Republican, goes after doctors who dole out too many pills or painkiller manufacturers who hide the addictive nature of their products, while delivering treatment to addicted inmates so taxpayers don’t waste money on repeat arrests and further incarceration.

It would fund new investigators to root out overprescribing, enhance penalties for the sale or manufacture of deadly fentanyl — a synthetic opioid — and expand a second-degree murder statute to hold dealers accountable for deaths their products cause.

Drug overdoses related to opioids killed 42,000 people in the U.S. in 2016.

The problem only seems to be getting worse, as deadly fentanyl floods the illicit heroin market, and President Trump declared it a public health emergency — meaning the crisis could serve as a key campaign issue heading into November elections across the country.

Ms. Black said voters should view efforts to deal with the problem as a barometer of leadership among those who wish to replace Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican who is term-limited.

“The opioid epidemic is a scourge on our society, and I firmly believe the next governor of Tennessee will be judged by how she handles this crisis,” she said. “My plan attacks the root causes of the crisis by going after pill mills and the manufacturers who are misleading patients and overprescribing, as well as giving health care professionals the resources they need to care for the addicted.”

The campaign announcement said Ms. Black, as a long-time nurse, was “was trained to go to the root causes and diagnose problems from the bottom up.”

Ms. Black, who’s served in Congress in 2011, will vie with a number of Republicans in the August primary, including Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, businessman Bill Lee and Realtor Kay White.

On the Democratic side, contenders include former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh.

