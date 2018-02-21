Let’s try “game-show hosts playing at politics” for $800, Alex.

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will moderate a gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania on Oct. 1, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

Mr. Trebek, 77, will appear on the stage at the Hershey Lodge in Dauphin County with incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the winner of the GOP primary that includes state Sen. Scott Wagner, attorney Laura Ellsworth and businessman Paul Mango, a former Army Ranger.

The game-show host also will be the keynote speaker at the event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

A native of Canada, Mr. Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998. He said in 2012 that he would have enjoyed being one of the questioners at a presidential debate between President Barack Obama and GOP nominee Mitt Romney.

Mr. Trebek told The Hill in 2013 of his plans for moderating a debate: “I would not let the politicians get away with standard responses. I would try to pin them down, even though I might look bad doing it.”

