PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE’-nee) of Rhode Island says in a letter being circulated to members of Congress that he plans to re-introduce legislation for an assault weapons ban next week.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Cicilline says the planned legislation will prohibit the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of semi-automatic weapons and ammunition feeding devices capable of accepting more than 10 rounds.

He says it will expand on the expired 2004 assault weapons ban by prohibiting duplicates or altered facsimiles with semi-automatic capabilities and prohibiting the importation of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

He says it’s designed to protect hunting rifles and weapons used by military members and law enforcement.

Previous attempts to pass a new assault weapons ban have failed after other mass shootings.

