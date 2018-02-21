One student from the Florida shooting expressed confidence Wednesday that lawmakers will act on gun legislation despite voting down a motion to proceed on the debate Tuesday.

“I think it was just a procedure issue. At the end of the day, it happened and we just have to move forward,” Kyle Kashuv, a student at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, said on CNN.

The Florida House voted down a measure on Tuesday to to debate a ban semi-automatic weapons as survivors of the high school shooting looked on. They sat in the gallery as lawmakers voted down the measure to open debate on the subject, with several becoming visibly emotional.

“It was just so heartbreaking to see how many names were up there, especially after it was my school,” Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16-year-old student, told CNN.

Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, said that he plans to have a proposal on gun legislation ready by Friday, and he has held roundtable discussions on the subject in the week since the shooting.

Mr. Kashuv said he believes Mr. Scott wants to make changes to the gun laws.

“If he’s in favor of the American people, he will definitely take into account all sides of the argument, look at it fairly and choose to move forward with what he believes,” he said.

A gunman opened fire on the high school leaving 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, last Wednesday. The shooting suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student at the school who had a propensity to violence, according to disturbing social media posts. Police said he used an AR-15 to carry out the mass shooting.

Mr. Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held without bond.

