VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - National Democratic leaders will support a retired Navy officer and businesswoman in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will back Elaine Luria. She’s among six Democrats vying to win the June primary and face Scott Taylor, a first-term Republican and former Navy SEAL.

The Cook Political Report lists the Hampton Roads district as one that leans Republican. But the DCCC said Luria is part of its “Red to Blue” program, which is aimed at unseating GOP lawmakers.

National Democrats hope to flip more than two dozen GOP-controlled districts and gain a majority in the House of Representatives.

Luria will get organizational and fundraising support from the national party as well as attention from wealthy donors.

