President Trump said Wednesday that the Obama administration should be under investigation for Russian meddling instead of him and his campaign.

“Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation due to his work on the Trump campaign, which has created tensions between him and the president.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia has resulted in several indictments, including 13 Russians, for trying to meddle in the election. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and fellow campaign aide Rick Gates were both charged with fraud for work predating their time on the campaign.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.