The head of Ford’s North American division is out of a job over his acknowledged “inappropriate behavior,” the auto giant said Wednesday.

Raj Nair will leave Ford immediately, according to a company statement.

Neither Ford nor an accompanying statement by Mr. Nair specified the “inappropriate behavior” beyond saying it was against the company’s code of conduct.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration. Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values,” Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said.

Mr. Nair, who’d only been president of the North American division of Ford since June 1, acknowledged misbehavior.

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused,” he said in the statement.

