Police have identified a rape suspect who poisoned himself during a California freeway chase.

Los Angeles police say they’d been looking to arrest 33-year-old Jonathan Hanks of Camarillo in connection with the rape of an underage victim earlier this month when they spotted his car Wednesday morning.

The LAPD asked the California Highway Patrol for help. CHP Officer Kevin Denharder says a chase began when officers tried to pull over Hanks’ car in Oxnard.

After about six miles, the car crossed lanes and struck a center divider on Interstate 101 in Ventura. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denharder says during the chase, he was seen drinking something that was later determined to be salt and potassium cyanide.

