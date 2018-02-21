IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on a congressman from Iowa’s failure to disclose an internet marketing company that he helped form in 2016 (all times local):

A congressman from Iowa says he made an “administrative oversight” by failing to disclose his ownership of a company that uses his chief of staff in a false testimonial for its services.

Republican Rep. Rod Blum said in a statement Wednesday that he has amended his personal financial disclosure form to list his role as director of Tin Moon Corp. He said he would also list the company as an asset valued at $700.

The moves came hours after The Associated Press reported that Blum violated House ethics rules by failing to list his ties to Tin Moon on his form.

Tin Moon’s website on Tuesday removed an official photo of Blum wearing his congressional pin and changed his title from CEO to “majority shareholder.” But the company hasn’t removed a false video testimonial showing Blum chief of staff John Ferland posing as a satisfied customer.

