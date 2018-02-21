PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Some of the 11,000 hand-painted tiles created as part of a 9/11 memorial at a Providence park are coming down as the display is restored.

WJAR-TV reports that the Wall of Hope Memorial at Water Place Park was only intended to be in place for a few years. Toby Ayers, the head of the group that organized the memorial, says some of the display’s steel framing has been degraded by flooding.

Workers began removing tiles Tuesday. Some will be placed in storage as the memorial is reworked.

The city’s parks department is working with the Rhode Island School of Design on a new concept for the display. The mayor’s office says the project should be completed by the end of the year.

