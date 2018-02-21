Chicago police are telling reporters that a bomb threat has been made against that city’s Trump Tower, Fox 32 reported.

Details on the Wednesday night threat against the facility on North Wabash Avenue were sketchy, but earlier in the evening, the Hollywood Reporter said a “threatening message,” without further specificity, was written by a guest.

“A complimentary iPad was given to a hotel guest. That guest wrote down a threatening message to the hotel which was discovered when the iPad was returned upon checkout,” a Chicago Police Department officer told the Reporter.

Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ seemed to confirm that, reporting that the threat was made “by electronic means.”

According to WMAQ, “the area was later deemed safe and clear by officers.”

It’s the second bomb threat made against the Chicago facility in the 13 months since President Trump took office.

On Feb. 23, 2017, a man made such a threat, but the Chicago Police Department quickly determined that there was no danger, explaining that the man had mental-health issues.

Other Trump facilities, including the Trump Tower in New York, plus members of Mr. Trump’s family, have received numerous threats and sometimes mailings of suspicious white powder.

