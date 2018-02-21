A U.S. Park Police officer was wounded Wednesday from a gunshot in Washington, D.C., while carrying out a search warrant.
The officer was wounded just after 7 a.m. at 5th Street and Kansas Avenue in Northwest Washington, local radio station WTOP reported.
He was wounded in the lower body while carrying out a search warrant at a home in the area, and was rushed from the scene to a MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He is in stable condition, WTTG-TV said.
The area has been blocked off while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they say an accidental discharge is possible, according to WTTG-TV.
