OGDEN, Utah (AP) - The owner of a Utah gun store says he has taken down a sign with an advertisement for an assault rifle after a number of complaints from what he calls “anti-gun people.”

Darin Kendall, operations manager for Impact Guns in Ogden, says the ad for the “Radical AR-15” was posted before 17 people were killed in a mass school shooting in south Florida on Valentine’s Day.

Kendall told KUTV in Salt Lake City he took it down Tuesday because the store no longer has any of the rifles in stock and he was tired of the media inquiries resulting from a minor backlash on social media.

He says he doesn’t have any regrets about posting the ad. But he says it’s “not worth leaving up … if it’s going to cause problems.”

