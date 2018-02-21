BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Supporters of providing specialized vehicle license plates at no charge for volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders can begin circulating petitions to try to bring the issue to voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the format of the petition on Wednesday. Supporters need to gather and submit at least 13,452 valid signatures by July 9 to get a proposed measure on November ballot.

Norval Semchenko of Max heads a committee that is backing the measure. Semchenko says it’s a way to “recognize and honor emergency responders for what they are doing as volunteers.”

