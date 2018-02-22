OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - At least one fatal traffic accident is being attributed to a storm that’s brought heavy rain and ice to Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Victor French of Stilwell drowned Wednesday when he drove onto a flooded bridge near Stilwell and was swept off the roadway.

The OHP says another fatal crash was due to driving too fast on a wet road and a third crash occurred on an icy roadway, but the cause is still under investigation.

At Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, at least 11 flights had been canceled Thursday morning as icy conditions continued.

The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and numerous schools in the western half of the state remained closed Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Thursday afternoon.

