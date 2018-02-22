When the Golden State Warriors arrive to D.C. next week, they will be going on a private tour of an undisclosed location with kids in the community instead of visiting the White House.
According to ESPN, the Warriorswanted “the outing to be a personal, intimate experience.”
The Warriors will be the rare sports team to not visit the White House after winning a championship. Warriors star Stephen Curry, coach Steve Kerr and others have been outspoken critics of President Trump. As a team, they debated whether to accept an invitation to the White House.
But last September, President Trump tweeted the invitation was “withdrawn.” ESPN reported the players were likely to vote against going, regardless.
ESPN also reported the Warriors turned down a chance to do a celebration at the U.S. Capitol with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi because they didn’t want the event to be political.
The Warriors play the Wizards on Feb. 28, and their event will be held the day before.
