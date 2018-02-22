The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to make the opioids fight its “top priority” over the next three months, with Republican leaders urging the chamber to pass legislation by Memorial Day that allows Medicaid and Medicare to cover a range of addiction treatments and empowers agencies to prioritize the fight.

The panel will kick things off next week, starting with a bill that makes it easier for the Drug Enforcement Administration to classify the latest forms of deadly fentanyl, which is driving opioid-related deaths but can be chemically manipulated to skirt the law.

It will also take up legislation that gives hospice-care workers the legal authority to dispose of opioid medications after a patient dies, so the pills aren’t diverted into the community.

By mid-March, the committee will explore ways to spark the development of non-addictive pain relievers and allow the National Institutes of Health to shift pots of money to the fight.

“Combating the opioid crisis is Chairman [Greg] Walden’s top priority,” committee spokeswoman Jennifer Sherman said. “Energy and Commerce has been working for years to deliver resources and fight this deadly epidemic, and this next step will be a bipartisan, collaborative effort to deliver relief to those who desperately need it.”

Opioid-related overdoses killed 42,000 people in the U.S. in 2016, and estimates suggest the problem worsened last year, due largely the flood of synthetic fentanyl in the heroin supply.

Congress passed a pair of major bills during President Barack Obama’s final year in office to get a handle on the problem, after a wave of prescription drug users turned to cheaper heroin in the prior decades, but now lawmakers are hoping to make a dent in the crisis through a second wave of action.

President Trump declared the opioids crisis a public health emergency and requested new funding for the fight— $3 billion in 2018 and $10 billion 2019 — although Congress already settled on $6 billion, to be split between the years.

Congressional leaders say they’re still throwing a record level of resources at the issue and will make sure public insurance programs cover medication-assisted treatments that effectively wean people off opioids.

Some of the measures before the Energy and Commerce panel were co-authored by Democrats, including bills that enhance the use of telemedicine — which allows doctors to diagnose and treat patients remotely — among people who live in rural areas and cannot access in-person specialists, hospitals or state-licensed clinics.

A bill by Rep. Brad Schneider, Illinois Democrat, would require 12 hours of continuing medical education, every three years, on pain-management guidelines, early detection of opioid addiction and treatment of opioid-dependent persons.

Yet another bill by Reps. Mark DeSaulnier, California Democrat, and Buddy Carter, Georgia Republican, would help pharmacists detect fraudulent prescriptions and, when necessary, decline them so pills aren’t abuse or diverted to the black market.

The committee is pairing its legislative effort with an investigative plank. It is exploring why millions of opioids pill flooded small towns in West Virginia, which has the highest overdose death rate in the country, and whether Congress should repeal or tweak a 2016 law that made it harder for the DEA to immediately suspend suspicious shipments of narcotics.

It’s also probing reports that “patient brokers” are acting as middlemen who steer patients to certain treatment centers, sometimes resulting in kickbacks worth thousands of dollars.

The Senate Health Committee is also delving into the fight. It’s held a series of hearings on the epidemic’s impact and will explore the role of technology and data in the fight next week.

Outside of Congress, the Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks has been cracking down on opioid-related products that can be dangerous, especially if consumed in large amounts.

It redrafted guidance and warnings for certain cough medicines, urged the makers of an anti-diarrhea medicine that contains opioids to repackage its product — so people aren’t tempted to take too many doses — and it got a Missouri company to stop sell products containing kratom, a plant from Southeast Asia that contains opioid compounds.

